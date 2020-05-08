Drake beat by a country singer in Billboard !

Drake risk of stealing the spotlight at the Billboard. In effect, the kid from Toronto has just been ahead by a country singer.

We already know that Drake has announced his return to the studio, with an album planned for the summer next. A musical project who is going to delight the fans of the kid from Toronto !

In the meantime, the rapper has also unveiled a brand new mixtape long of 14 titles. What do jiggle all the musicos fans of Champagne Papi.

A mixtape which the success is already more to do. In fact, Drake explodes already counters on the platforms of streaming music.

However, Drizzy may already be biting your fingers… In fact, there is a risk of make delight the star at the Billboard.

If the rapper from Toronto shows already beautiful performance, with 230 000 copies for his mixtapean artist that is expected unless the performer of “Hotline Bling “ could get ahead of it. It is none other than Kenny Chesney, a country singer !

Drake: in the second place of the Billboard charts, behind a country singer ?

Drake so may very well have to leave his title of first class. In fact, if he has the advantage for the moment, Kenny Chesney could well him pilfer the first place of the charts.

This would be a blow to the rapper known in Degrassi. Yes, since 2009, the rapper remains at the top of the basket, with 9 of his musical projects head-of the charts.

That said, Drake could recover from being in second place… For once in his career !

On his side, Kenny Chesney is expected at the turnwith his album “Here and Now “. An album turned to gratitude, and introspection, as he says himself.

Will he succeed in beating the Canadian flat seam ? Case to follow…

