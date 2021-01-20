CELEBRITIES

DRAKE BECAME THE FIRST ARTIST TO EXCEED 50 BILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY

Posted on

Drake started 2021 with a new mind-boggling record. According to what was released by Chart Data – which regularly monitors the trends of songs and artists – Drake is the first music star to exceed 50 billion streams on Spotify. WOW!

Suffice it to say that his 2018 single “God’s Plan” alone reached the beauty of 1.67 billion plays on the famous platform. 

Among Drake’s upcoming projects is also the new studio album titled  “Certified Lover Boy”Initially, the album was supposed to be released in January, but according to the well-informed, it will not be so. We will still have to have some patience to hear the ideal sequel to “Scorpion”, released on June 29, 2018. 

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

282
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

264
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

213
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

192
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

151
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

133
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

120
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

119
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

107
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

103
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top