DRAKE BECAME THE FIRST ARTIST TO EXCEED 50 BILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY

Drake started 2021 with a new mind-boggling record. According to what was released by Chart Data – which regularly monitors the trends of songs and artists – Drake is the first music star to exceed 50 billion streams on Spotify. WOW!

.@Drake has now surpassed 50 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) January 17, 2021

Drake via his IG story pic.twitter.com/olaTZqwCHh — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 18, 2021

Suffice it to say that his 2018 single “God’s Plan” alone reached the beauty of 1.67 billion plays on the famous platform.

Among Drake’s upcoming projects is also the new studio album titled “Certified Lover Boy”. Initially, the album was supposed to be released in January, but according to the well-informed, it will not be so. We will still have to have some patience to hear the ideal sequel to “Scorpion”, released on June 29, 2018.