Drake buys a bed to 360,000 euros, a mattress with diamonds, very luxurious

You have a bed from Ikea and it is billed without a doubt less than 500 euros with the box spring and the mattress. The amount is probably not high enough for the rapper who has decided to redouble its efforts to find THE bed the most pleasant and the one that will allow him to spend nights revolutionary.

Drake, therefore, has disbursed the sum of 360,000 euros, we ask ourselves how this is possible.

Why such a sum spent by the Drake ?

The stars have a daily special and they seem to be forced to expend too extravagant to succeed to meet their expectations. Drake is so like the other personalities, he was attracted by the Bling Bling since mattresses are very interesting even if they are sold for 400 euros.

However, the design is not that of Ikea or Conforama, you have a structure much more luxurious that can necessarily explain this amount.

The mattress was filled with diamonds, precious stones help may be to get to sleep more quickly .

. The feathers were probably not very nice for Drake, its choice is, however, quite specific.

The house of Hermès has also attended to the sewing of the mattress and Givenchy is also made to the design.

This amount has not been disbursed to a full size bed, but only for the mattress.

Users crying foul because this amount is much too extravagant for a simple mattress.

Drake will he sleep in this bed ? Impossible to answer this question, but some think that it is mostly a part of a collection which he will retain in his room or a room that is luxurious in its remains. It will also offer a guided tour to all of its employees to enable them to discover what mattress sumptuous designed with diamonds.

Drake put on the natural to the manufacturing

The tastes and the colors are necessarily different from one home to another, but difficult to have the same passions as Drake. In reality, he would have spent this sum to reward all the people who have worked for him to offer such a mattress.

In fact, they had virtually spent 600 hours for sewing the mattress and even the shape according to the wishes of the star. Of course, we expect a robustness unmatched, because if a traditional mattress can be retained for a period of a decade, the Drake will always be in shape in a century.

You will then be able to find it maybe in the corner of a museum or in a castle. The next generations will be led to compare the works of the kings and those of Drake.

It is important to know that luxury is very much appreciated by the Drake since his house is designed with the finest pieces, the goal is simple. It is necessary that the rendering is spectacular, and bling bling, a desire shared eventually by all the rappers like 50 Cent or Booba in France.