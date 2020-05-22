Drake called Kylie Jenner a “side piece” on a new track

Drake stimulus rumors of love with Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday night, the 6 God is back on “Night Owl Sound” on Instagram Live to preview new music, including a new collaboration with Future. On the track without a title, they boast of their many women.

“Yeah, I’m a hate for society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner is a secondary coin / Yeah, I have 20 motherfu ** in ‘Kylies “, raps Drake before that Future answered, ” I have 20 fucking Kylies. “

Drake continues to shout the sister of Kylie, Kendall, as well as the new pregnant Gigi Hadid. “Yeah, I have 20 fucking wicked Kendalls / Young slim and they are in vogue / Yeah, I have 20 fu ** in’ Gigis ” , he adds.

The words have re-awakened the eyebrows, following the news that Drake and Kylie had “mutual feelings” for each other. In November, it was rumored that the rapper of “Toosie Slide” and the magnate of the beauty of time spent together after the separation of Travis Scott, but their relationship never became serious.

“They know and are friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark, but their situation is complicated, just like Kylie with Travis,” said a source to Us Weekly.

Drake has recently shouted Kylie on “Demons” of the Dark Lane Demo Tapes. “My TD Bank is on what? / My TD Bank is on Kylie “, lance-t-il.

Their relationship status remains uncertain, but the lyrics are about the fans.

Drake has said that Kylie was his side in this future collaboration? Spicy. – AM AM (@iAllisonMichele) may 21, 2020

UPDATE: Drake apologized for his words on Kylie Jenner. Speaking of Instagram Stories, he said that the song was three years old and should never have been played.

“A song that was broadcast last night on the set of his birds of night would not have had to be played “, he said. “This is a song that leaked 3 years ago and was abandoned shortly after. It was just too far in the catalog Drake / Future. “

He never had the intention of lack of respect to his friends with the lines controversial. “The last thing I want to do is wake me up with one of my friends who felt disrespected, so I only had to say to start the day,” he added.