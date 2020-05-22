Drake just came out, a few weeks ago, his new mixtape entitled Dark Lane Demo but this does not prevent it from teaser brand new. Indeed, when lives Instagram on the account of his brand OVO : “nightowlsound”, the rapper took the opportunity to unveil new songs .

The canadian also took the opportunity to sign other rappers like Rick Ross or 2 Chainz . But what everyone is talking about, of course, it is the unusual, in collaboration with Future, that he has unveiled in this live.

A piece in which, to respond to rumors about their relationship, Drake calls Kylie Jenner of the “play secondary” : “Yeah, I’m a hater to society, Real shit, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece, Yeah, I got 20 motherfuckin’ Kylies”translate : “Yes, I hate the company, It is true that Kylie Jenner is a one piece secondary, Yes, I have 20 put * * * of Kylies”

It lets you enjoy the excerpt :

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has still not responded to the artist’s business to follow . . .