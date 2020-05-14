Drake calls on “Loyal”, the new single from PartyNextDoor

() – The interpreter of “God’s Plan” was a guest on one of the two new singles of his compatriot Partynextdoor.

Listen to “Loyal” by PartyNextDoor with Drake on YouTube : https://youtu.be/FL7icWyial0

The canadian musician has invited his countryman to “Fair”, one of the two singles he has just to share, with “The News”.

Listen to “The News” by PartyNextDoor on YouTube : https://youtu.be/nkGixIT4HdM

These two songs are the first since the release in 2017 of the EP “COLOURS 2”, and “Seven Days”. The latest album of the artist, Partynextdoor, “PartyNextDoor3”, was released in August 2016.

As to Drake, also canadian, he has released this year the compilation “Care Package” and has launched this month its brand of cannabis called “More Life Growth”. It was also heard on the remix of the song “Ela é do Tipo” the Brazilian “MC Kevin o Chris”.