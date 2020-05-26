Drake chill with Chris Brown because of Rihanna ? The rapper expresses

Rihanna who is currently in a full court battle with his father would it be the reason for the falling out between Drake and Chris Brown ? The canadian rapper has just revealed to all of his fans the inside story in an interview at the podcast Rap Radar. If you’re a fan of Riri, you are not without knowing that the singer of 31 years has been as a couple was a time with the two artists. If in this famous interview Drake has delivered like never before about his battle with Kanye West and Pusha T, he also referred to his collaboration this year with Chris Brown, who could not see the light of day because of their past love with Rihanna.

Chris Brown and Drake

Yes, the registration of their title "No Guidance" was not won in advance as unveils E! News. In effect, Drake said that when he had tried to collaborate with Chris Brown in the past, "the grudge" always took the over because of the situation with Rihanna : "You know, at the end of the day, when you distance yourself from it and you're going to go into the details, you start to feel silly because it is for a girl. But of course it could have been the snowball effect and turn into confused and this is what happened in this situation". Without ever mentioning the name of Rihanna, Drake explains elsewhere that this person is no longer between him and Chris Brown and that he has "the greatest love and respect for it". The rapper, 33-year-old also said that he hesitated before working with Chris for fear that the singer is not taking it badly and then goes on to reveal that she would have preferred that they put an end to their estrangement. A story that ends well !