DRAKE: COMES THE CANDLE THAT SMELLS LIKE THE RAPPER

In a Gwyneth Paltrow-Esque move (much talked about the candle that claimed to have the same scent as her private parts), Drake is throwing a scented candle with the fragrance of … Drake!

The rapper started a new company called Better World Fragrance House, for which he teamed up with perfumer Michael Carby to create scented candles.

One of them, called Carby Musk, ensures that it releases the same aroma you would feel if the 34-year-old passed you by.

The Revolve website gave a preview of the product, describing it as follows: ” The smooth musk scent is introspective as an interpretation of your being but as extroverted as you would like others to see you . Characteristics notes of musk, amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet “.

” It actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance she wears that inspired BWFH .”

The site reports that the candle is sold out for now, but when it becomes available it will cost a whopping 80 dollars.

We can’t say for sure if this candle really smells like Drake, but the rapper sure has a nose for business!