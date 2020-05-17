Drake comes to announce the date of his new album ?

At this moment the news of Drake is not looking good . In effect, the rapper from Toronto, is accused of stealing beats for Nice For What and In My Feelings. What better way to bounce back than to announce a new album ? And it is this that seems to be taking shape for Drizzy, who posted on his account Instagram a mysterious image that makes us understand that a next project from the rapper could reach the Friday 6 September 2019 at midnight .

If this is the case, the canadian rapper put an end to a year of waiting, since the release of Scorpionin June 2018 . More recently, Drake released on August 2, 2019, the compilation Care Package of securities that were not all available on the platforms of streaming, but with this new project, it will be even more happy .