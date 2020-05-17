Drake : Confined to his home, he filmed his impressive dressing room

Thanks to social networks, the stars are in direct contact with their fans. Drake, confined to his home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, invites his family to his home. The rapper reveals its impressive dressing room, a dream for all lovers of sneakers…

Drake is a sneakerhead (one addicted to sneakers) ! He made a display of his collection in his story Instagram Monday 23 march 2020. The singer followed by nearly 65 million subscribers, has filmed her dressing room in his villa in Toronto, Canada. Thus, viewers were able to discover the hundreds of pairs that it contains.

In accordance with his contract with Nike, Drake has sneaker of the american brand and Jordan. In his story Instagram, Drizzy showed several models that are very sought-after, including the “Air Dior”, the work of the collaboration of Jordan and the Christian Dior fashion house, soon to be available for the modest sum of 2000 euros. Its release has been postponed to an undetermined date, due to the virus Covid-19.

Drake also has the latest Air Jordan 5 collaboration with Virgil Abloh and Off-White™. His dressing room of trainers there are also numerous other shoes rare, and many pairs of the line of the deceased Kobe Bryant.