Drake confirms that his album was completed in the 80% – Actu Drake

Drake enthusiast

If it is discreet and mysterious about his future opus, Drake evokes from time to time to this album with a couple of tracks.

During the containment due to the health care crisis, Drake did not hesitate to deepen the work. And as evidenced by his confession in vivo, the artist is especially excited and enthusiastic about the idea of releasing their sixth studio album: “It’s going to be a while now. I redoubled its efforts. I remember the last time I sat down, was when I have it all broken in 2009. And I have made a great album with him. Obviously, God put it inside of our homes at this time. Definitely, I have not been this excited for an album after a long time.”