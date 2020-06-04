Drake dancing at his mansion and ignites the web on the (already) hit “Toosie Slide”

Sixth solo song 2020, and Drake delights once again her fans with the new “Toosie Slide” and its clip. It had announced three days ago on social networks and the video is finally output this morning on the platforms, to the delight of internet users. Particularly expected by his audience in this time of containment, this new clip has exceeded one million views on YouTube in less than 4 hours.

Throughout the video, we are following the canadian rapper in his huge house. He wanders, disguised, taking a few small steps of the dance became so popular on the TikTok for the past few days with the #toosieslide challenge.

The artist had indeed released on the platform a short excerpt of her new title accompanied by a mini choreography became viral. After the Flip the Switch challenge launched his song “Nonstop” a few weeks ago, it was the turn of “Toosie Slide” to dance with the Canvas. It must be said that the chorus lends itself perfectly to a small choreo, since Drake himself tells you how to groove to the song :

“And you set the right foot, slipping the left foot.

Left foot in the air, gliding with your right foot.

Of all the ways, it will slide, ayy

We can’t let this go”