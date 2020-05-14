Drake Dark lane demo tapes

The canadian rapper loves to surprise its fans. So, in the meantime his sixth album to be released in the coming weeks, two years after the double Scorpionhere that it swings without warning his seventh mixtape. Namely, fourteen pieces, which are much more than drafts, so the production is licked. It is more track of work accomplished that are probably not in the context of the upcoming album. Drake shows here more melancholy and soft than ever, focusing on melodies and confidences on the intimate way.

