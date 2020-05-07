Drake – “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,”

Not content with having already unsheathed the beginning of April, Toosie Slide, the first hit 100% stamped containment (dimension accentuated by a homemade clip to the enormity of his aura), Drake unveiled a little surprise on Friday 1st May. A mixtape composed of 14 securities entitled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Publication strategic (almost four years to the day after his biggest success, Views) coupled with a second announcement event : the exit next summer with a sixth album. War Machine in terms of communication, ubiquitous on the different networks and channels, Aubrey Graham is his real name (and its teams more or less in the shadow), never ceases to give itself the means to stay at the top of the poster, which helps explain the longevity of his reign (soon to be ten years) in a discipline regularly changing. Create the trend, or impose it on the foreground, are two options so close to the canadian rapper, become by the force of things the biggest Popstar (in 2020 this is more of a big word) of the History of hip-hop american. Musical artist most listened to by the author of these lines since its discovery in the beginning of the past decade, it remains subject to some updates in the preamble. In two discs, quickly regarded as inevitable (Take Care and Nothing Was the same), it has defined the contours of a rap sang to the sounds of multiple. Pieces alternately festive (HYFR), introspective (Started From the Bottom) melancholic (Marvin”s Room, Doing it Wrong), deceivers (Hold On We’re Going Home), offensive (Worst Behaviour), deferential (Wu-Tang Foreverservice sets devilishly accessible and miraculously consistent. The suite is made up of two blockbusters both disappointing and exciting (Views and Scorpion). The first, supported by a slew of tubes unstoppable (Hotline Bling, God’s Plan, One Dance, Controlla) gained immediate efficiency what it lost in the incarnation and in depth, when the second was devoured by ambition (double album too long, traversed by flashes of the type Mob Ties). In spite of themselves, the one and the other manifested a significant evolution in their designs, which outweighs the need to enthroned atop the game, leaving little to reinvent the recipe. Taking into account also the upheaval associated with the consumption of music in the age of streaming, where the notion of a format tends to fade. On arrival, the projects less than expected, such as the mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (2015) and the playlist More Life (2017), opportunities much more exciting and adventurous. I digress, that has inspired us this premier cru every year ?

Significantly shorter (50 minutes) than all of the opus postSo Far Gone (2009), Dark Lane Demo Tapes excited first of all by its brevity, which promotes the urge to listen to the whole content and not only the tracks, possibly the most eye-catching. Launched by a Deep Pocketsthat causes a certain feeling of amazement, would this be the best entry in the area since the unsinkable Tuscan Leather (2013) ? Instrumental also troubling as haunting (what to say of this loop fuzzy and heady) on which the artist raps with an insolent ease before letting them escape for a few sung notes. ” Now we rollin / Yeah then we rollin’, then we rollin’ ” we repeated it on this first title, bright and hovering. At the other end of the path, in conclusion, War, freestyle unveiled the end of 2019, produced by the English Axlbeats (one of the main importers of trends drill UK to the US, he has notably collaborated with Travis Scott for GATTIpresent on Jackboys). Disstrack elegant and subliminal (rivals and former companions on the road to take a few hits), demonstration of technical strength (yet another proof of its ability to adapt its strengths, adapt to new sounds) but also a return to some minimalist music, with sobriety, let go of the spirit of calculation, of any kind. Between these two poles, Drake navigates between styles and atmospheres, experimenting with his flows (he resumes his account of the mythical Superman Eminem on Chicago Freestyle), invites heads of posters current (Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown) and other possibly become (Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti). Toosie Slide apart from that, the only real resurgence of pop, the project does not search for the seduction of the immediate, preferring to see darkness unexpectedly, the famous Dark Lane which gives its name to the whole. Pieces revealed by clips or via Soundcloud in the last few months, excerpts teasés on Instagram, falls of working, and new cement a demo surprisingly homogeneous. Strange Impression of finding distantly moods elusive and at the same time identifiable Take Careerected to the rank of a classic almost in spite of himself. Will really appreciate a work objectively minor in terms of intentions (except to consider that offer a panel of its many capabilities is a major objective at this stage of his career), far from being devoid of grounds for enthusiasm. Cravings joint up to the basic (as evidenced by the many freestyles dotted) and experiments discrete, (without fundamentally redefine the DNA of the sound), stay in the center of the attention and leave in spite of all the place to other (the performance of Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek on Demonsother production drill, this time dreamt up by JB Made It, for example). These few paradoxes finish drawing a whole, and less predictable, the more sophisticated that he cannot have air.

Before concluding, let’s talk about the collaboration, the more challenging the project, D4L, that which unites, one of his acolytes favoriteLife is goodhas already scored in the first quarter of the year), Future (also present on Desiresin a vein much more melancholy) but also, for the first time, Young Thug. A trio of shock, gathered to cut as it should be a production with a touch of trap futuristic signed Southside (a name that will be familiar to listeners of Gucci Mane, previously to the manoeuvre on Both in 2016) that even if the newcomer Thugger must be content with a more secondary role. We like now that the connection is made, hopefully in the near future a association more balanced between the 6 God and the author of Stoner. Dark Lane Demo Tapes is there a simple parenthesis, a transition waiting for the future album, or the premise of the sixth installment of the freshly announced ? A response will come in a few weeks, months… For the time being, he recalled that, as powerful as it is, Drake is now never as good as when it pulls away from a spirit of competition, that it advance rid yourself of any pressure…

