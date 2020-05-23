Drake delivers on his next album !

During an NBA game, Drake took the opportunity to talk a little bit more to the details of his next solo album.

Drake continues to frighten the Canvas and the charts in each of his appearances. After see set fire to the powder with his single “War”or her with featuring Future, “Life Is Good”he has definitely completed hystériser his fans by announcing that his new solo album would come out this year. Suddenly all the world starts to seek any information relating to the project or the next collaboration from Drizzy. Aware of the public expectation around this album, after a “Scorpion” quite disappointing both in the level of sales that the contentthe canadian has decided to deliver a little.

To do this he has chosen the best time, so that he was invited to comment on an NBA game (the Raptors against the Suns). In full discussion with the other commentators, Drake said : “My last album was pretty heavy. I wanted to do something to the Notorious BIG, when it came out of the albums, you were looking at the ratio of the titles are really important compared to all of the securities, it was really impressive. And this is the challenge that I had launched myself. I hate growing old, but I’ve been doing this for over ten years, and it is necessary to set small challenges if you want to don’t want to bother you”.

He continues : “So, this album was very dense. I’ve done two sided, with a lot of pieces. For those who can, I’ll do something more realistic, more concise. It can be 10, 11 or 16 tracks. I’ve also done a lot of different styles, so it is thought to be as an album with 7 songs or something like that”. Good, it looks still quite confused in his head, but Drake seems to have made good progress on the album in any case.