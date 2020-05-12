Drake does it to announce a new common album with the Future ?

September 20, 2015, Drake and Future shocked the world with a common project What A Time To Be Alive released by surprise without any announcement .

An album crazy recorded in only 6 days with a package of hits as Jumpman, Big Rings. . . Since then, everyone expects a sequel to this What A Time To Be Alive or just another common project, without seeing anything on the horizon . 2020 could change things since the end of December the two rappers have been spotted in the process of turning a movie clip into a Mcdonald’s and an excerpt has been leaked . It is still not enough to hope, but this time Drizzy has added a layer with a photo on Insta with a capture of a video called Life Is Good and that lasts for 5 minutes.

Drake – catch Instagram

It is assumed that it is the piece of the clip shot in the fast food american . The first single of the new joint project between the two ? All the hopes are allowed .