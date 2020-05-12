Drake does it to announce a new common album with the Future ?

September 20, 2015, Drake and Future shocked the world with a common project What A Time To Be Alive released by surprise without any announcement.
An album crazy recorded in only 6 days with a package of hits as Jumpman, Big Rings... Since then, everyone expects a sequel to this What A Time To Be Alive or just another common project, without seeing anything on the horizon. 2020 could change things since the end of December the two rappers have been spotted in the process of turning a movie clip into a Mcdonald’s and an excerpt has been leaked. It is still not enough to hope, but this time Drizzy has added a layer with a photo on Insta with a capture of a video called Life Is Good and that lasts for 5 minutes.
It is assumed that it is the piece of the clip shot in the fast food american. The first single of the new joint project between the two ? All the hopes are allowed.