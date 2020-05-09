Drake explodes a new record in the album charts US

While Drake is still rather discreet in recent times, the rapper of canadian origin has not said its last word, and just beat a new record, which adds to long list of awards that he already has .

Indeed, following the success of the song in collaboration with Lil Yatchy and DaBaby, Oprah’s Bank Accountthe artist of Toronto now holds the record for the largest number of entries ever recorded in the Billboard Hot 100 : 208, a figure which proves the success of incredible Drizzy .

Previously, it was the cast of the hit series Glee who held this record with 207 entries .

Namely, all of the songs of the albums Scorpion and More Life were found in Billboard Hot 100, it is what it is !