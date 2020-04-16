Drake feat Rema, a tube planetary prepares ” Magazine 100%Culture

Canadian rapper Drake recently announced that he has recorded a song in featuring with the young artist of nigerian Rema. This song, according to the canadian rapper is an international hit, a killing spree.

Drake began playing the song Dumeli Rema before this revelation live, in a video on Instagram with his followers. After the song, he gave a nod and a wink to the young star nigerian and announced to his fans that they had a song with a breathtaking set.

“Big up to Rema also. We’ve songs to die together “, before you continue to play quietly the song that he had already started.

Divine ikubor alias Rema rsy a young rapper in nigeria who became known thanks to her song Iron manappeared on the playlist of summer 2019. The mâma year, he signed a recording contract with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. Gradually, he established himself in the music until being spotted by the rap star, Drake.

The title of the song has not been released yet, but fans of the two artists are already looking forward to this featuring promising.

Irene COULIBALY