Drake feels liberated since he introduced his son on Instagram

The singer Drake and his son Adonis Face to Face / Starface



Last month, Drake has shared the first pictures of her son, Adonis, on Instagram. The singer, who had chosen, shortly after the birth of the little boy, to hide its authorship, showed then to all the world, fans and foes, that he was finally his role of father and that he was proud of the child (born of their – brief – relationship with Sophie Brussaud, actress X-movie became an artist). In the

podcast of his friend Lil Waynethe interpreter of God’s Plan has revealed that his decision not to hide anything was released.

“It was awesome for me. It was great to be able to share it with the world. I woke up one morning and I said to myself “You know what ? I want to do'”, he confided.

Normal life

Today, Drake is hoping that he will be able to offer the petit Adonis, two and a half years, a normal life. Or as normal as it can be when one is the son of one of the biggest stars in the last 10 years.

“I want to be able to go do stuff with my son, and share memories, I don’t want you to say, because of a life choice that I made, to become famous, that everyone around me has to live in hiding “, he added.

On the 1st of may last, Drake has released the mix-tape Dark Lane and his last tube-to-date Toosie Slidethat allowed him to beat a new record.