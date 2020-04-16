Drake fried the body of Sophia for not having ‘Sh * t Goin’, Sophia Claps Back

Drake uses this time of isolation to become more active on social networks than in the past. This includes the trolls who have already tried to shoot him.

On Wednesday, Drake has referred to the star of Love & Hip Hop and his compatriot-in-toronto, Sophia Body. After having found the Body in an article on the radio forty Tory Lanez, Drake jumped in an interaction between it and a fan. The fan claims to have met Body on the train 4 in the direction of the Bronx. This prompted Drake to ensure the user that he will have another chance to meet her, because she will be in transit in the foreseeable future.

“Don’t worry, it will be there for 20 years and in the same seat,” wrote Drake. ” you get it one day, she has not shit. “

The body has got wind of the comment and responded by calling Drake ” corny “. She continued: “Like what ass became a multi-millionaire … billionaire is going to continue to speak? He continues to speak! But I’m not doing shit. If I wasn’t doing shit, you made me forget, right? If I wasn’t doing shit, I forget … but I ‘@ing’ always. As if I didn’t understand. ”

This may seem to be a lost ball, but the jab proves it by how long the memory of Drake really is. In 2018, she went on Instagram where she said that Drake had stolen the flow of Young Thug on “Mob Ties” of Scorpio. Drake responded in his DM by calling him a “fucking crazy bitter” who ” begged and reached as usual “.

However, things have not started out there. In 2015, Body has conducted an interview on VLAD TV, during which she said that the OVO Fest, Drake had stolen the spotlight at Caribana in Toronto. Although this may seem to be to his home town, Body has also stated that she “hated” the city “slow and boring” in the same interview.