Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

The rapper believes that his friend should be nominated for at least Best Album and Song of the year.

Drake and The Weeknd were rumored to be estranged in recent years after they were once spectacular collaborators.

But Drake confirmed that all was fine with him and The Weeknd when he came to his defense for his Grammy Awards snub.

After The Weeknd, 30, was completely excluded from the nominations, the 34-year-old rapper said he thought the singer had “a lock” for “album or song of the year” in an Instagram Stories post.

Drake shared a long text post on a blue background wondering if it might be time to leave the Grammys.

“I think we should stop being impressed every year by the disconnect between shocking music and these awards and just accept that what was once the highest form of recognition, may no longer care for artists who exist now and who They come later, ”Drake pointed out.

