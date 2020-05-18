Drake gets his 9th album number 1 in the United States !

Nothing stops Drake ! Real strong man of the rap US, canadian artist went on to record sales and streams . Recently, he just tattooed the legendary stage of the Beatles walking across Abbey Road because it has just surpassed their record by becoming the artist placing the more titles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 .

Big hitmaker, the native of Toronto has taken advantage of the anniversary of his album Scorpion last August 2 to swing Care Packagea compilation of songs already existing, gathered together in one and the same place . As usual, Drake proved a massive hit since its compilation’ has sold 109 000 copies in a week and prances at the head of the album sales .

It is his ninth personal project that reaches the number 1 ranking, a record of the past ten years . A performance carried out in history by other names and not any where as the Beatles, Madonna, Eminem, Jay Zthe Rolling Stones or Elvis Presley.

Nine albums number 1, this is already huge . But to pick up the 19 albums from the Beatles ( absolute record ) , it seems to be still distant !