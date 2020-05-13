Drake gives an interview… 2: 20 and returns on Pusha-T, his son, the love…

It is in him, in his house in Toronto that Drake hosted Elliott Wilson and Brian “B . Dot” Miller for a long exclusive interview . It had been several months that Drake had not taken the floor, and he obviously had things to say since the video lasts exactly 2: 20 .

The canadian comes back on a lot of elements of his career . In the program, different topics such as his clashes with Meek Mill, Kanye West, The Weeknd or Pusha – T : “Some people like what he does, but I don’t like because I don’t think so . I love the artists in whom I believe . “

I didn’t want to tell the world that it was my son, if this was not the case

It is also incumbent on God’s Planthat he considers to be the biggest hit of his career, on the fact that he has had a lot of hesitations before working with Chris Brown because of Rihanna or still on his son Adonis :

“To be honest with you, I have done a DNA test for my son and we were told that the test had been degraded during transport and that it could not be 100% . So, I was in a situation really weird, I didn’t want to tell the world that it was my son if this was not the case . “

Otherwise, Drizzy also evokes the love and explains that he is open to a relationship but on his terms .

“I love my space, my work and my routine . I don’t want to stop all of this for someone . It will be necessary for this to be a special person that matches what I expect, and who supports me in what I do . Someone who loves music . It should be someone with whom I can get along so well that when we shall be separated, I could not act properly without it . “