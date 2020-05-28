Drake has a Rolls royce with a nice diamond

The music star has set up a nice gold inlaid with diamonds on the cover of his new Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Drake reign on the best-selling music for many years. The canadian rapper is part of the artists, the richest of all-time, which allows him to satisfy his passion of the automobile as it should be.

He owns a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, a Bentley Continental GT, several Maybach, a Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, a SLR McLaren, a McLaren 675 LT or even a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Rolls-royce’s very special

And just to add to this collection a copy of the latest Rolls-Royce Phantom, with a detail very unusual : instead of the famous statuette of the mark above the radiator, the car has a small owl in gold encrusted with diamonds. She made reference to her music label, but beware, it will be better not to allow it to park anywhere with such an accessory…