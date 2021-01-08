DRAKE HAS BANGS – AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE YOUR EYES

Fresh off the crown as the most-listened artist of 2020, Drake celebrated 5 billion streams as anyone else would tackle one major achievement: with an amazing new fringe.

In a photo posted and then deleted on his Instagram Stories (deleted, not expired, just to be clear), Drake posted a photo of his new hair, which not only had a heart shaved sideways but also freshly cut bangs.

Here is the selfie was taken by a fan account of the rapper:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Fanpage (@unrulydrake)

According to Page Six, some Twitter users think the bangs were Photoshop-stuck, so it’s not the result of a recent visit to the barbershop.

With no explanation from Drake, we wonder what Champagne Papi was thinking when she chose a 2010 Justin Bieber look, whether it’s real or not. LOL