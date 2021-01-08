CELEBRITIES

DRAKE HAS BANGS – AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE YOUR EYES

Posted on

Fresh off the crown as the most-listened artist of 2020, Drake celebrated 5 billion streams as anyone else would tackle one major achievement: with an amazing new fringe.

In a photo posted and then deleted on his Instagram Stories (deleted, not expired, just to be clear), Drake posted a photo of his new hair, which not only had a heart shaved sideways but also freshly cut bangs.

Here is the selfie was taken by a fan account of the rapper:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drake Fanpage (@unrulydrake)

According to Page Six, some Twitter users think the bangs were Photoshop-stuck, so it’s not the result of a recent visit to the barbershop.

With no explanation from Drake, we wonder what Champagne Papi was thinking when she chose a 2010 Justin Bieber look, whether it’s real or not. LOL

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

141
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

130
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

125
CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

123
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

121
CELEBRITIES

MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOWS WHAT HER NATURAL HAIR LOOKS LIKE: LONG GLORIOUS CURLS

119
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

86
CELEBRITIES

YOU WON’T RECOGNIZE BELLA HADID WITH SHORT HAIR AND PLATINUM BLONDE: ICY PIXIE CUT

85
CELEBRITIES

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

84
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

To Top