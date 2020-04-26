Drake: her new hit “Toosie Slide” available 2 April – Actu Drake

You expect it to… It is available soon! The next hit from Drake, entitled “Toosie Slide” will be unveiled by the rapper on April 2, 2020, at midnight.

And this song, produced by OZ, should convince the public of the canadian artist as she became the song of a challenge became viral on the platform, the TikTok which was in vogue in this period of confinement because of the health crisis.

“Gotta dance but it’s really on some street sh*t/ I’ ma show you how to get it, it go right foot up/ Left foot slide/ Left foot up/ Right foot slide/ Basically I’m saying either way we ‘bout to slide/ Can’t let this one slide/ Don’t you wanna dance with me?”, interprets, and Drake, as indicated by a few extracts from the piece shared on the web.