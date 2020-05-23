Drake Hollow date its release on PC and Xbox One – News

Unveiled within X019 last November, Drake Hollow, the new game from the creators The Flame in the Flood, has recently announced its release date on PC and Xbox One.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Twitter account of The Molasses Flood, and relayed by our colleagues from Xboxygen. We learn that Drake Hollow will be available on the PC and Xbox One on 17 Julyand that, in addition to its Windows 10, the title will be available on Steam. Players can also add the title to their wish list on the platform of Valve.

We have exciting news to share ! Drake Hollow will be launched on July 17, 2020 on Xbox One, Windows 10 and, now, on Steam. (…)

In Drake’s Hollow, players will play a young adventurer whose goal is to save the Dragores, a people plant particularly fragile. To do this, it will eliminate many of the demons, but also develop a real village, in which everything will be implemented to ensure the survival of Dragores.