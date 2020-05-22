Drake Hollow is offers release on 17 July

The Flame in the Flood it tells you something ? Survival game surprising in view of above, the title developed by the studio The Molasses Flood had not left the audience indifferent. This rogue-like with an artistic direction rather original promised, in fact, a bright future at the studio of Boston. Thus, in November last, when X019, The Molasses Flood has revealed its new production entitled Drake Hollow.

This game is based on the co-operation will create and defend villages inhabited by charming little creatures. And it is today that the studio has announced the release of the game for the July 17, 2020.

Exciting news to share! Drake Hollow will launch this summer on July 17, 2020 on Xbox One, Windows 10, and now Steam, too! Add to your Steam wishlist today: https://t.co/iqzfgPPb6k pic.twitter.com/n8rCty5TdI — The Molasses Flood (@molassesflood) May 20, 2020

In order to give you a little preview of Drake Hollow, here is the trailer released at the X019 :

Drake Hollow is, therefore, set for release on July 17, 2020 Xbox One, Steamthe Microsoft Store as well as day one on the Xbox Game Pass. The optimization will also be issued on Xbox One X.

More news on the Xbox Game Pass :