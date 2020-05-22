Drake Hollow is offers release on 17 July

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
15


The Flame in the Flood it tells you something ? Survival game surprising in view of above, the title developed by the studio The Molasses Flood had not left the audience indifferent. This rogue-like with an artistic direction rather original promised, in fact, a bright future at the studio of Boston. Thus, in November last, when X019, The Molasses Flood has revealed its new production entitled Drake Hollow.

This game is based on the co-operation will create and defend villages inhabited by charming little creatures. And it is today that the studio has announced the release of the game for the July 17, 2020.

In order to give you a little preview of Drake Hollow, here is the trailer released at the X019 :

Drake Hollow is, therefore, set for release on July 17, 2020 Xbox One, Steamthe Microsoft Store as well as day one on the Xbox Game Pass. The optimization will also be issued on Xbox One X.

More news on the Xbox Game Pass :



Related Post:  Drake unveils photos of his son Adonis on Instagram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here