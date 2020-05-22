Drake Hollow will be released in the month of July

The next game of The Molasses Flood will be released in a few weeks on PC and Xbox.
The first game of The Molasses Flood was called The Flame in the Flood, and was a roguelike very well thought out and less fun. We were waiting so eagerly for the next title from the studio, and fortunately, it is for soon !
Drake Hollow will release on 17 July on PC and Xbox One. If you want to learn more about the title, please do not hesitate to take a look at his trailer available below.
