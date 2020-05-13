Drake : how he has put the Obama family in the pocket…

In the small papers of the former ” First Family “, the canadian rapper Drake seems to take great pride. He unveiled a touching letter he received in appreciation to one of its gestures towards Sasha.

Drake has done a nice gesture on the occasion of the 16-year-old Sasha Obama. A very important step in the american culture, the “sweet sixteen” is celebrated with pomp by the adolescents and their families. So, when we talk of the clan, Obama, one imagines that the list of guests and gifts must be particularly extended. But the intervention or participation of the interpreter’s legendary One Dance would be to a whole other level… And Sasha Obama being an unconditional fan of Drake, you can imagine his reaction ! The singer and entrepreneur, has published in his story Instagram on Wednesday 15 January, the letter he received, in appreciation of his gesture at the anniversary of Ash.

A trophy of which he is proud

The paper reveals the head of the “Office of Barack and Michelle Obama” and is dated June 7, 2017. We can read in the letter :” Dear Drake, We wanted to thank you for taking the time to send Sasha your best wishes on the occasion of the anniversary of her sixteen years. We really hope you realize at what point we were happy to include your message in the celebration. Thank you again, with our full gratitude. Michelle Obama “. Signed by the hand of the wife of Barack, Michelle, the letter refers to a message that the singer would have had the delicacy to send to Ash on the day. This is not the first time that the obamas show their interest for the rapper. They had in effect built in to their playlist of the summer of 2019, much appreciated in the pop culture. As for Sasha, she grew up very quickly. Last December, the pictures of his prom, has been splendid alongside his boyfriend. To soon 18 years old, she should continue her studies at the university of Michigan next year. The time passes !