Drake: how Kylie Jenner does she react to his song insulting? – Actu Drake

Kylie Jenner she liked to be called “Side Piece” (“parts” in French) by Drake? The billionaire does not seem to have been affected by the words of the rapper.

“She does not want him at all. She knows that it was an old piece. Drake and her are very good friends and it just makes you laugh.”, said a source close to the superstar to E ! News.

The day after the leak of the title controversy on social networks, Drake had written a note about the words displaced and was excused from Kylie Jenner. A warning that the model is particularly “appreciated“according to the newspaper E ! News. “Drake and Kylie still stay in contact regularly and all is well.“added the source.

Drake is wanted

In the title shared during a live session on Instagram, we hear the Canadian take on the billionaire, who would have been his example

He raps these words: “Yeah, I hate the company. The real shit, Kylie Jenner, it is a piece of secondary. Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kylies“. You can hear it a little later in the song say“Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kendalls.Young models who are in Vogue.Yeah, I have 20 fucking Gigis”.

Drake had preferred not to make controversy and apologizing in a statement on social networks. The interpreter of “Toosie Slide” wrote: “The last thing I want is to wake me up with friends who do not feel respected.“