Drake-in the heart of a new challenge on TikTok, #fliptheswitch ! [Vidéos] • RAPRNB

A new challenge is born on the social networks, Flip the Switch, on the song Nonstop Drake ! A challenge taken up by Jennifer Lopez or even by a former candidate to the us presidential election !

After In My Feelings, Drake sees another one of his songs remixed, Nonstopand used for a new challenge TikTok. The purpose of this new challenges ? 2 people are standing and are filming in front of a mirror, when one begins to dance while the other sits motionless. When Drake began to say “I just flip the switch” the 2 people switch roles, and this is the 2nd person who stood at the back, which starts to make some movements. Some of the participants even fun to exchange clothes after the sentence pronounced by Drake.

The stars US try at the challenge

This 7 of march in the States, in behind-the-scenes of the show Saturday Night Live (SNL), the ex-candidate democratic party presidential, Elizabeth Warren was joined by actress Kate McKinnon, for a #fliptheswitch hilarious. Despite disappointing results in the Super Tuesday (widely won by the ex-vice president Joe Biden), Elizabeth Warren has shown that she has not lost her sense of humour. A video that has become viral, which exceeded 21 million views on Twitter of the show SNLand that has attracted the attention of Drake, who said : “Wow, I need to go home” speaking of the show in which he has participated already 3 times !!!

Other celebrities have tried to challenge on TikTok. The supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has swapped his T-shirt Bernie Sanders against the sweatshirt Justin Bieber and his friendthe model Josh Ostrovsky a. k. a The Fat Jewish. The same for Camila Cabello who has exchanged his clothes with one of his friends, the choreographer Calvit Jr.

But one of the videos the most successful is that of Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The couple filmed their version of the challenge, with an exchange of clothes and even… earrings J. Lo. We are sure that Drake has enjoyed this small tribute from his ex-girlfriend, with whom he remained as a couple for 2 months…