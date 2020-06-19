Drake in the Hollow of the beta this weekend on Xbox One and PC this weekend, here’s how to participate

You don’t know what to play this weekend ? Then, it may be of interest to you the beta of Drake Hollowthe new game from the creators of The Flame in the Flood. Is accessible in Preview in Xbox One and PC for program members Xbox Insider starting this Friday, 19 June at 18: 00 until Monday, June 22, at the same time, in order to allow the greatest number to try and experience this game of management and survival. And if you are not yet part of the Insiderdon’t worry, you can join at any time, by following, for example the procedure to follow proposed by the creators of Drake Hollow.

If you’re not yet familiar with the concept of the game, here is how it is described by its developers.

The Dragores are the people of the plant native to this region, and they need your help. They are hungry, thirsty and needs a place to sleep. They can literally die of boredom. It is up to you to save them. Construction of gardens to provide food, water wells, balls, yoga, and puppet shows to entertain them. Even treadmills and solar panels to produce power for the Tesla coils and the electric fences, because you will quickly see that need to be protected… The Dragores are not the only inhabitants of the Hollow – the Fierce invaded earth, seeking to destroy everything that is happy or good. Fight against them in one-to-one with a wide range of weapons ranging from tennis rackets to nail guns. Bring your friends that give you a helping hand and build up your defenses to successfully remove without lifting a finger. Travel from one region to another, from one season to another, taking the Dragores and its people with you. Each region represents a square mile of territory to explore, which is generated and populated dynamically with the seasons. You have to manage your time with care. What are the supply the most crucial at a given time ? What does your town need ? Metal of the caches of supplies to build their defenses, or of the crystals of the devastated areas to grow your Dragores ? Demonstrate that you are able to help Dragores and re-take possession of the Hollow.

The date of release of the commercial version of Drake Hollow otherwise it is scheduled for the 17th of July 2020.

