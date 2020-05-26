Drake insult Kylie Jenner and wants – Actu Drake

Drake made his mea-culpa. The rapper regrets having teasé a collaboration with the Future in which he is insulting Kylie Jenner. This live instagram has made a lot of noise on Wednesday night. In this piece we hear the Canadian take on the billionaire, which would have been his example

He raps these words: “Yeah, I hate the company. The real shit, Kylie Jenner, it is a piece of secondary. Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kylies“. You can hear it a little later in the song say“Yeah, I have 20 fucking Kendalls.Young models who are in Vogue.Yeah, I have 20 fucking Gigis”.