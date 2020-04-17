Drake invites PartyNextDoor on his new album !

In a live live on Instagram, Drake confirmed his new collaboration with rapper PartyNextDoor for his next album.

Their fans can’t dream of a better ! Yes, a featuring between Drake and PartyNextDoor appeals to the largest number each time.

Just listen to ” Loyal “, in which the clip was released in January 2020, to realize it. On Youtube Vevo, the video has already 84k I love.

Also, the song “Recognize” was also been a victim of its success ! Out there already 5 years, this one gets 869k likes on the chain of PartyNextDoor.

In short, it is a real winning duo ! Then, the two rappers seem to want to work again together for his next album.

In any case, this is what Drake is implying to his fans on Instagram. In effect, the latter embeds itself on the live PartyNextDoor and drops a bomb !

Drake is excited

It is very simple. Since Drake announced the release of his new album, the rapper has never been so excited the idea to share it with his fans !

Also, the boyfriend of Rihanna don’t stop give new clues on this project if expected. All, except for its output. Yes, he still wants to keep a part of mystery !

Thus, Drake loves to languish his fans. And for that, the latter evokes a collaboration thunder ! In fact, the rapper, confined to Toronto, is inlaid on the live PartyNextDoor.

In the cat, Drizzy writes :” You come on my album roooooooh“. But that’s not all ! Yes, the interpreter of” Toosie Slide “post another suspicious message.

In short, it is directed once again to PartyNextDoor : “This is not an album without you “. Then, the rapper he confirms their collaboration ? Their fans are hoping that yes !

