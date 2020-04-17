Drake is auctioning a day unprecedented in his company – Actu Drake

Drake is ready for anything! The canadian singer is one of the many celebrities who raise a maximum of funds for medical research and also to help staff the hospital. And obviously, the interpreter of “Toosie Slide” has found a brilliant idea for engaging its fans to this cause.

In fact, Drake has decided to auction off an exceptional day in his company. In the middle of her hallway in her home in Toronto, he turns facing the camera and announces the conditions of participation. The entrance ticket in this auction is $ 10. From there, the price will climb until a winner is declared.

As a reward, an unforgettable moment with the star. The program, climb into the luxurious private jet from Drake to make it to a private party, very selective, in Los Angeles. “To have a good time together, be in a good hotel, and I will give you the best concert tickets. […] Good luck to all”.