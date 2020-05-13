Drake is back with a new freestyle to the snow : “War”

It is on this Christmas eve that Drake has decided to release a little gift for his fans . To 00pm, Tuesday, December 24, the output of its title War mark the first return solo rapper, since this was .

On this new sound, produced by-AXL Beats, Drizzy evokes its different with The Weeknd and confirm that they have settled their problem . “And the boy that sound like he sang it a Thriller, you know that’s been my nigga . Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, 6ix tings, we can’t split up“ . A piece that evokes, therefore, the reconciliation, but who also knows how to throw spikes to some of its enemies, since it is as well that he finds in rappant : “Anyone I’m beefin ‘with is a no name / No * * * ace can’t even win home games / They just just go align in line like Soul Train .“

The clip, directed by Theo Skudra, takes place on the mountain . You can see Drake riding and skiing with his buddies . An atmosphere of circumstance, perfect to begin your holiday . The track is taken from the new El – Kuumba Tape Vol . 1 . Directed by Oliver El – Khatib of OVO and Kuumba International .

2019 was a busy year for the canadian rapper . Although it has not really came out of new projects, we were able to see much on the front of the stage . The beginning of the year has been marked by the end of his tour, The Assassination Vacation Tourand then followed the compilation, Care Package, a few featurings and songs personally, and of course the launch of its own brand of Cannabis, the More Life, Growing Company .

Drake, who has not released full studio since Scorpio, in 2018, it waits patiently for a new album . For 2020, can – be ?