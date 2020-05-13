Drake is back with a new freestyle to the snow : “War”

It is on this Christmas eve that Drake has decided to release a little gift for his fans. To 00pm, Tuesday, December 24, the output of its title War mark the first return solo rapper, since this was.
On this new sound, produced by-AXL Beats, Drizzy evokes its different with The Weeknd and confirm that they have settled their problem. “And the boy that sound like he sang it a Thriller, you know that’s been my nigga. Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, 6ix tings, we can’t split up“. A piece that evokes, therefore, the reconciliation, but who also knows how to throw spikes to some of its enemies, since it is as well that he finds in rappant : “Anyone I’m beefin ‘with is a no name / No *** ace can’t even win home games / They just just go align in line like Soul Train.“
The clip, directed by Theo Skudra, takes place on the mountain. You can see Drake riding and skiing with his buddies. An atmosphere of circumstance, perfect to begin your holiday. The track is taken from the new El–Kuumba Tape Vol. 1. Directed by Oliver El–Khatib of OVO and Kuumba International.
2019 was a busy year for the canadian rapper. Although it has not really came out of new projects, we were able to see much on the front of the stage. The beginning of the year has been marked by the end of his tour, The Assassination Vacation Tourand then followed the compilation, Care Package, a few featurings and songs personally, and of course the launch of its own brand of Cannabis, the More Life, Growing Company.
Drake, who has not released full studio since Scorpio, in 2018, it waits patiently for a new album. For 2020, can–be ?