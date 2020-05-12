Drake is clasher by Pusha T after his interview !

Drake and Pusha T continue to wage war 2.0 ! In effect, the voltages do not seem to calm down for the new year 2020 !

Rien ne va plus ! Between Drake and Pusha T, it is always the war ! In effect, the interpreter Disorder on my mind just restart the hostilities… MCE TV tells you more !

It has been some day, Drake was posting a video on her Youtube account ! But this was not a clip of one of his titles… But an interview ! That is more than two hours ! The Canadian artist spoke about almost everything during this interview… including his enemy Pusha T !

In fact, Drake did not hesitate to say that he did not like the music of his rival ! It has not been more tender with his old friend Kanye West ! However, if the darling Kim Kardashian has decided not to respond to his attacks… Pusha T, he did it ! In fact, the rapper posted a tweet ” HAHAHA… “, where it makes a mockery of this very long interview !

Hahahahahaha… — King Push (@PUSHA_T) January 1, 2020

Drake and Pusha T are returning to the clash

Since Pusha T has revealed the authorship of Drake in a sound, it’s quite simple… Between them, it is war ! However, their rivalry had begun to fade in recent months. This was without counting on the interview of 2H20 from Drake, who has just been released ! In effect, the‘interpreter of Odo dance is entrusted to open heart… And one thing is for sure, he didn’t maché her words ! In particular, for that is the music of Pusha T Drake does not judge to be exceptional !

On Twitter, the main party has, therefore, wished to respond ! A tweet has already been a lot of response… And that is to say the least ! “Drake makes it as if it had happened at the top of all of that, but it all clash of the world in this interview ! “Or even : ” Must be a fan of Drake to watch this interview, which lasts longer than the movie Titanic… Conclusion : Pusha T is a fan of Drizzy ! “Can one read on the social network !

