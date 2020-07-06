Drake is going to be, in fact, in the next album of DJ Khaled !

A great collab’ to happen ! DJ Khaled will be entitled to a great feat on their next album : Drake announces that he will be there !

Had teasée in January, so she is going to come in the month of July ! Drake and DJ Khaled appear in fact in the study at the beginning of the year… Since then, the coronavirus that creates problems, but the collab’ to happen !

Since January, it is expected. As we know, the collab’ is on view. We do not know, nor why, nor when, nor how… But DJ Khaled seemed very anxious to work with the rapper ! It reminds us, therefore, that happens in the studio…

A couple of hours after the birth of your child ! “It’s amazing what we can do in 24 hours, I’m willing to share with you,” teasait even in Urgeswith Drake by his side.

In the studies of Toronto, the two men have prepared a collaboration. Six months later, they’re finally starting to see the end… But also a cardboard box guaranteed!!! As their last sounds as a whole, have been fired…

No one remembers what I m On One, Free Of charge, Without New Friends or even To the Max… DJ Khaled – Drake : the duo works very well… And also to move the fans ! The DJ had the opportunity on Instagram…

Drake – DJ Khaled : collab’ with a view !

Way : teaser and stimulate the curiosity ! How ? With a series of images of mysterious, with no real meaning… Except for the fans ! Because all of these émojis keys, these images of the barn owl has a purpose…

DJ Khaled sends his fans on a track : OVO ! The label Drake has two representations : keys and owls. So when we think about the photos in the study, in January, we begin to feel the collab to happen…

If this is not enough, the artist has participated in the interview Drinking Field. The opportunity for him to confirm : “yes, I am working on my twelfth album…”

With a particular client : “Of course, Drake is going to be in it ! This is my brother, my friend. It is part of the family… You see what I mean, he supports me all the time. ” It looks so heavy !

