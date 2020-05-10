Drake is going to organize battles of rap on a streaming platform

Next to his musical career, Drake is also a business man and he proves it once again by announcing that they have signed an exclusive agreement for several years with the platform Caffeine . tv . This contract will allow him d’have its own channel on the platform, and its first project will be to make the Ultimate Rap League ( URL ) to Caffeine .

Regarded as theone of the big leagues Battle Rap the worldthis dissemination will provide greater accessibility and visibility to the programme . Drake being a big fan of this type of format, it is hardly surprising to see him engage in this type of project . He said :

“I’ve always liked URL and admired what Smack and his team were able to create, it was simply not easily accessible . It is exciting to be in a position to bring Caffeine to the table to help the URL, with the tools they need to improve the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans .“entrusted Drake in the press release before you add on his Twitter account : “Delighted to announce this major step forward ! I managed to bind @urltv and @caffeine in order to facilitate access to the battles of rap . Access is free .“

The first face-to-face will be released on February 29, from Atlanta .

“We are proud to partner with Drake and the support he gives life to his vision and his channel“said Ben Keighran, CEO and founder of Caffeine . “As a platform, Caffeine gives Drake the freedom to pursue new and creative ideas, and we are delighted that the entire range of new content that he will share with his community . All will be direct, authentic, and amazing, and I look forward to the fans come to see . “

Drake, however, is not the first personality to associate with the streaming platform . Before him The Game, Offset or Doja Cat is launched into the adventure .