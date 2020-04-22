Drake is preparing to release a new banger after “Toosie Slide” !

Drake is preparing very definitely to regale us with new hits. “Toosie Slide” will not be therefore not the only banger he drops.

After his Toosie Slide Challenge, Drake is preparing once more to frighten the Canvas. The rapper from Toronto promises to release a new tube, after the success of its hit flagship. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Drake is going to regale us, once again. The kid from Toronto promised to us unveil a next sound.

At least that is what Drake said to Tom Brady. “Toosie Slide “ so won’t be the last banger, after the success of his challenge.

This weekend, the football player Tom Brady said in the story, IG that the title track of Champagne Papi not just more. What Drake responded, then they won’t expect it.

“There’s more in the pipes TBit is a fact “was it written in story GI in turn. Which of course panicked her whole community.

Drake therefore could very soon come back with new sounds for we do dance for the containment. At least we should wait until the artist returns to the studio…

Drake promises new sounds, after the success of ” Toosie Slide “

What is certain is that the career of Drizzy is not going to stop anytime soon. Judging by his revelations, at least…

For the time being, its title “Toosie Slide “ ranks always top of the charts in addition to the Atlantic. Yes, the interpreter of “Hotline Blink “ has not finished dancing.

The title has the effect of a bomb on TikTok, thanks for the challenge launched by Drake itself. To demonstrate this, the hashtag #ToosieSlide exceeded one billion.

It is therefore hoped that the next banger of Aubrey Graham will be a success. And that it will be the quenching of the latest hit from Drake.

Tom Brady will be able to se rejoice in and add new music from Drake to its playlist ! And we also, by the way.

