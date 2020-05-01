Drake is releasing a mixtape and announces a new album for this summer

Two years after the success of ScorpionDrake is back. After having announced several weeks ago his new single, Toosie Slidethe canadian rapper has released in the night from Thursday to Friday, a mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes.
This disc contains the tube Toosie Slidebut also collaborations with, in particular, Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug and Chris Brown. Among the titles offered include “When to Say When, Chicago Freestyle, Desires and War.
Drake has taken advantage of the release of his mixtape to announce the arrival imminent of his sixth studio album. “My sixth studio album arrives this summer!! Six is my lucky number,” wrote the artist on Instagram.
Made for the containment, the clip Toosie Slide became viral. The dance of the rapper in the video have had great success and have inspired the users of the application Tik Tok a challenge, the TootsieSlideChallenge.