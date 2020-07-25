Drake, J Balvin and Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo

It’s time to stock up on new things with our playlist of the week!

It’s all new: Jul releases the clip of It smells good, taken from his album La Machine. It must be said that in recent weeks, artists have come back in force with new titles which make us forget all the galleys linked to the sanitary crisis … For this week, we have selected you some little rap nuggets, Latin hits but also BOPs that you will have in mind for weeks! Whether the new featuring Drake with Headie One, “cardigan” Taylor Swift, the tubesque “Holiday” of Little Mix, or remix “The Fever” Julien Doré … There’s something for everyone!

We’re not going to lie to each other, that feels good! We fell in love with the collaboration between Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy. What to dance all summer long… And you meltynauts? What do you like, what do you adore and which tracks have you added to your personal playlist? Tell us everything, we want to know and we will especially meet next week for a new selection with small onions! Otherwise, in the rest of the musical news, the release date of Donda, Kanye West’s new album has just been unveiled!