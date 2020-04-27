Drake, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion… all for a good cause at the concert “Stronger Together” – Actu Drake

The speech of Drake to close out the evening

At the end of the concert, Drake has decided to give a speech committed to: “I want to send much love, all my gratitude, all my support to frontline workers, he said, revealing the passage to have made a little stay in the hospital a few days ago due to a foot injury. It is incredible to see people who must leave their families every day and go to work in the midst of this crisis, as dangerous as it is.”

The interpreter of “Toosie Slide” also addressed the spectators in order to encourage them to stay home to save lives: “To all the people who are at home at this time, according to the rules, if they are isolated, who do not feel affected or not directly affected by the situation, I know that this can weigh on your mental health. The time has come to reflect on oneself. I hope that we will all be better people, a people more unified.”