Drake lands at the second place of the charts, losing to Kenny Chesney

Drake has lost against Kenny Chesney for the first place in the ranking Billboard 200 this week.

The bands demo Dark Lane of Drake made their debut at no. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week, bringing to an end a sequence of ten years to debut at the top of the charts.

Frazer Harrison / .

The project has been crowned with the new album by Kenny Chesney, Here and Now. The project Drake has sold 223 000 units of the album equivalent. 201 000 came from water courses. The rapper has capitalized on any bundle of goods / album, or bundle of ticket concert / album. There were no options to buy a physical copy of the album. The previous project Care Package of Drake was published in the same way.

The album Chesney has obtained 233 000 units of the album equivalent. Here and Now has been consumed in a manner opposite to the bands demo Dark Lane Drake. The work of Chesney saw 222 000 album sales and only 10 000 units streaming.

Drake spoke about his decision to exit Dark Lane Demo Tapes, during an episode of Young Money Radio, Lil Wayne: “We have assembled a lot of these songs together and I put some new joints out there, but it was really just instead of dropping a single at this time, “ he said. “It is an interesting time for all of us as musicians to understand how it works and what people need. And I felt just that people would appreciate may be a body of something to listen to, rather than a single song in isolation.”

[Via]

.