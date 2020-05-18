Drake launches its brand of cannabis

PEOPLE – canadian rapper Drake has announced this Thursday, November 7, the creation of More Life, Growth, a business of cannabis production in partnership with Canopy Growth, a year after the legalization of the recreational use of this soft drug in Canada.

Drake owns 60% of the shares of this company and Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis producer in the world, has 40%. The head office is based in Toronto, hometown of a rapper.

The company will cultivate cannabis in Scarborough, suburb of Toronto, and operate “certain intellectual property and trademarks” of a rapper to make its promotion, as well as accessories and derivative products in Canada and abroad, according to a press release.

“Having launched numerous successful brands over the last decade, it is particularly well-placed to bring its innovative to the industry of cannabis-recreational, estimated Canopy Growth.

“The idea of being able to build something special in an industry in full growth has been inspiring”, for its part, responded Drake.