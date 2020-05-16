Drake lends his plane to the Sacramento Kings for a trip to India

Big fan of NBA and Toronto Raptors, sacred champions, Drake is partageur. The famous canadian rapper has put his plane, a Boeing 767-200ER, available to the Sacramento Kings for their trip to India at the end of the week. The team must compete in two sessions of pre-season in the face of the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Sunday. The owner of the Kings, Vivek Ranadive, reached an agreement to make the journey of 20 hours the least stressful as possible.
“Vivek has really pushed for us to get a better plane, and he was welcomed by the leader Of Aaron Fox. We are so very grateful to have an owner like him.” The players are going to get on board “Air Drake”, whose value is estimated at 170 million euros. But the canadian rapper has not purchased the device. It has been provided by the canadian airline Cargojet. The brand is betting on the popularity of the singer to promote its services and deliver a big shot of communication. According to the website TMZ, the agreement stipulates that Drake should take photos of the device during its travel and to release them to his 38 million Twitter followers and 57 million on Instagram.
The renovation of the unit estimated at 90 million euros
The device was built 23 years ago and has recently been refurbished for an estimated amount of more than € 90 million. The bodywork has been repainted in the glory of a new owner, while the interior was furnished with armchairs, luxury, many mirrors and several golden ornaments.
Matches between Sacramento and Indiana will be the first in India between two teams in the NBA. Season 2019-20 will start on October 23. Sacred for the first time in its history, Toronto will hand the title game. The team will be without Kawhi Leonard, the great architect of the conquest surprise party for the Los Angeles Clippers. Ghent fan of Toronto, where it is native, Drake had distinguished himself during the playoffs by hanging on several times with opponents, including Draymond Green (Golden State).