Drake loose by surprise, his new compilation “New” Care Package”

Last summer, Drake had released his 5th album Scorpion1 year later, the canadian rapper delivers a compilation to fans of titles that were not all available on the platforms of streaming .

Pretty quiet musically since the release of his latest album, set apart 2 titles Omertá and Money In The Grave to celebrate the title of the Raptors and 2.3-feats, Drizzy comes back with a big project of songs : with old and new . In total, it has the right to 17 titles with feats of J . Cole, Rick Ross . . . A compilation surprise announced on Instagram just a few hours before its release with message as :

A few – some of the important moments together, available in one place .

A nice gift waiting for the 6th album which is in preparation .