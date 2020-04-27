Drake made a guided tour of his beautiful house in Toronto

Drake shows the beautiful interior of his mansion of millions of dollars to Toronto for Architectural Digest.

When Drake built his complex of several million dollars to Toronto, Ontario, it was the complete speech of the city. In one of the most exclusive areas of the city, Drake was surrounded by rich people who had built the reputation of Toronto for years. It was just that he becomes their neighbor. The recording artist, world renowned, has offered a few glimpses inside his cradle, but it took him a quarantine on a national scale to show fully its excavations in the world.

For the may edition of Architectural Digest, Drake is the star of the official coverage, allowing cameras inside his lavish mansion for a tour aesthetically pleasing.

With ceilings so high that his friends of the Toronto Raptors, never have to worry about bumping the head, the home of Drake is absolutely beautiful. The great room with incoming light from the natural light, nature minimalist. A duo of works of art KAWS serves butler, welcoming you in one of the most beautiful houses in the world.

On his way to a basketball court inside, which was a tribute to Kobe Bryant, a row of shirts exclusive which have probably been donated by the players themselves lining the walls of a dim lighting. The marble countertops to the most divine highlight the kitchen and, for anyone who was curious, Drake also shows the world where the magic happens.

