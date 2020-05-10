Drake made the buzz with its luxury watch! – Actu Drake

Drake is a business man extraordinaire! The singer, who proved a massive hit in music multiply the activities such as the creation of whisky or investment into E-sport. The one who is among the highest paid artists in the world just to do a “little” fun.

It is, in effect, to buy a watch with more than 620 000 dollars! This piece of luxury is signed Jacob & Co, and does much more than tell the time. The so-called “Astronomia” contains in its case massive 18-carat pink gold, one diamond, but especially a casino roulette!

The canadian artist has posted photos of this piece very chic and original on social networks.